2 dead, 9 injured in weekend shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two people have been killed and nine others have been wounded in shootings in Baltimore over the July Fourth weekend.
On Saturday, a man died after he was found with a gunshot wound near Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore. Officers found an unresponsive man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital.
Three women were injured in a triple shooting Saturday night. The women, ages 39, 45 and 62, were shot either in their hands or feet. They taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Also on Saturday, a 53-year-old woman was shot when she intervened during a robbery at a business in East Baltimore, according to a news release.
Police found the woman, an employee, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in the backyard of a home in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. Police say the boy was shot in his hip and was taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.