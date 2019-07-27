ESSEX, Md. — Police say two people are dead after a triple shooting in Essex, Maryland.

It happened at about 12:25 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they arrived at a residence to find a man dead in front of a home and another in critical condition. He later was pronounced dead at Franklin Square Hospital.

A third person suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police say he is expected to survive.

Baltimore County police say they are investigating.

