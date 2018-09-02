ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two people have died in a motor vehicle accident on a particularly deadly stretch of road in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the accident occurred early Sunday morning on Route 50 near Annapolis.

A preliminary investigation found that a Ford Expedition crashed into a motorcycle at Route 50 and Ridgely Avenue.

A man and a woman who were on the motorcycle were declared dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken into custody. Police have not released the identities of those involved.

The investigation by state police is ongoing.

In 2017, five people were killed in separate crashes on Route 50 near Annapolis.

