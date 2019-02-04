ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two women attacked by a dog inside of a Maryland house suffered significant injuries but are expected to recover.

News outlets report that the two women were attacked by the dogs inside of a house in Montgomery Village on Saturday night.

Police say they arrived and found that one victim had been able to escape the home and that the other woman was still being attacked by the dogs inside of the residence.

Montgomery County police spokesman C. Thomas Jordan says officers tried to rescue the second woman, but the dogs would not stop attacking. He says an officer had to shoot the dogs. Both dogs died.

Investigators are looking into what led to the attack.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.