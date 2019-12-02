Freitas recently mounted a successful reelection campaign for his state House of Delegates seat after he failed to get on the ballot because he did not submit campaign paperwork on time.

John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL who is also a member of the state House, announced his congressional bid last month.

Both men have criticized Spanberger, a former CIA officer, for backing the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The district was reliably Republican until Trump’s election.

