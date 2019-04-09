ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two gun-control measures are among the bills that received considerable notice but failed to pass the Maryland General Assembly.

One measure would have required background checks anytime someone buys a rifle or shotgun.

Supporters say it was needed to close a loophole in Maryland law enabling private sales of long guns without background checks. Opponents say it would have made it harder for law-abiding gun owners to possess and transfer their property.

A bill to ban 3D-printed gun blueprints and “ghost guns” also failed.

Another bill that made headlines and failed to pass was a measure to allow the terminally ill to end their lives with a doctor’s help.

A measure to end the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse to file lawsuits also stalled.

