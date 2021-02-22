A helicopter from Virginia State Police was requested by rescue officials to assist in removing the hiker from the embankment.
The second rescue happened in Roanoke County.
A Facebook post from the County Fire & Rescue Department said the hiker fell from the Sawtooth Trail, which is the Appalachian Trail connector trail from McAfee to Dragons Tooth.
Officials said the hiker was about a mile away from the parking lot and suffered a head injury after falling down the steep embankment. The hiker was later carried “off the trail through steep, icy terrain and over a creek, exiting near The Homeplace Restaurant.”
Both hikers were hospitalized in stable condition.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.