As firefighters searched for people, the roof of one building started to collapse and firefighters evacuated the building, she said. The fire spread to a connected building and that building was also evacuated when the roof collapsed.
At least 80 firefighters responded to the fire and one firefighter received a minor burn.
The American Red Cross is at the scene, assessing the needs of the displaced families. The fire caused about $1 million in damage and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, Donelan said.