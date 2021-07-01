LANDOVER, Md. — Two people were injured and 75 people, including 30 children, were displaced after a fire ripped through a garden-style apartment complex in Landover early Thursday, Prince George’s County Fire officials said.

Firefighters called to the complex along Brightseat Road around 2:45 a.m. found fire coming through the roof of one two-story building near FedEx Field, according to fire department spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan. Two people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, she said. At least one of them was hurt jumping from a balcony before firefighters arrived.

As firefighters searched for people, the roof of one building started to collapse and firefighters evacuated the building, she said. The fire spread to a connected building and that building was also evacuated when the roof collapsed.

At least 80 firefighters responded to the fire and one firefighter received a minor burn.

The American Red Cross is at the scene, assessing the needs of the displaced families. The fire caused about $1 million in damage and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, Donelan said.