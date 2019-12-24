“Lives were definitely at risk. You had an advanced fire in the cellar, threatening to spread rapidly and threatening to fill the house with toxic smoke,” fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

He said most residents were alerted to the blaze by working fire alarms and were able to escape on their own. The fire’s cause still is under investigation.

The D.C. mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services and Red Cross are helping displaced residents, of which there are about 16. The home is part of the Oxford House network, which seeks to help residents with sobriety.

