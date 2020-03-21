The truck was traveling with at least three people in the flatbed when it went off a road and then back onto the road. A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken to the University of Maryland shock trauma center in Baltimore, the release said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.
The investigation is ongoing into the accident and the “Pop-Up Street Race Event,” which officers say was organized and spread through social media, the release said. Officers had received a report of a large group of people racing vehicles.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.