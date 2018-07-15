RESTON, Va. — Two women have died and two others were injured following a crash on a northern Virginia highway.

Fairfax County Police said Sunday they are still trying to piece together exactly what happened and asked any witnesses to contact them.

Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. on the Fairfax County Parkway in Reston. They believe the driver of a 2004 Acura lost control and left the roadway. Preliminarily, they believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

Twenty-one-year-old Tonnisha McCoy of Sterling and 23-year-old Joselyn Herndon of Reston were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured.

