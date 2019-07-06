FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Two West Virginia men have died and three others were injured after their SUV crashed on Interstate 95 in central Virginia.

Virginia State Police said Saturday that a 2004 Ford Explorer ran off the shoulder and hit a guardrail Friday afternoon on the northbound lanes of I-95 in Spotsylvania County.

Police say the driver overcorrected and the SUV flipped several times before landing on the left shoulder.

Two passengers, 47-year-old Frederick L. Thomas and 45-year-old Robert W. Rutherford Jr., were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Both were from Hedgesville, West Virginia.

The driver, 24-year-old Jahvante Winnagle, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers went to the hospital with minor injuries. They were the only ones wearing seatbelts.

Police say charges are pending.

