Chesley, a Morgan State University student and ROTC program participant, met Davis in high school, attending their proms together.
Officers arriving to a call in the Edmondson Village neighborhood found the pair lying on the sidewalk. Davis, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Chesley, 20, later died at a hospital. Another woman at the scene who survived had gunshot wounds to her arm and leg, documents said.
No attorney was listed for either Baldwin or Taylor in online court records, the newspaper reported.
Chesley’s family thanked Baltimore police for the arrests, which they said brought a measure of relief.
“I know it won’t bring my son back, but justice is on the way,” Pedro’s father, Gregory Chesley, said Friday.