The verdict was returned last week and announced on Monday.
Court records and evidence show Pierre Paul, Taylor and co-conspirators went to a truck stop on April 1 and hijacked an 18-wheel commercial tractor-trailer, abducted the truck driver at gunpoint and forced him into their van.
The van and hijacked commercial truck were stopped at a roadblock on eastbound Interstate 66 at 5:15 a.m. in Fairfax County. The victim truck driver was rescued, and the defendants were arrested, according to a news release.
Pierre-Paul and Taylor each face up to life in prison when they are sentenced on March 11, the news release said. The two co-defendants will be sentenced for their roles in the next month, prosecutors said.