2 men found shot to death inside Virginia convenience store

June 16, 2022 at 12:42 p.m. EDT
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two men were found fatally wounded after an apparent shooting inside a convenience store in Virginia, police said.

News outlets report Newport News police said officers responded to a suspicious situation at a business near Fairway Plaza Shopping Center around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers reached the store, they found two men with gunshot wounds. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the men as Preyas Patel, 52, of Yorktown, and Logan Edward Thomas, 35, of Newport News.

Police have released no other details in the case.

