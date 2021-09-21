The property is a residential home for people with mental health challenges, according to the Sheppard-Pratt health system, which owns and operates the home through its affiliate Family Services Inc. Sheppard-Pratt said in a statement that it is cooperating with investigators.
Three men live in the home, Montgomery County Police spokesperson Sheira Goff said. The injured men were 38 and 42, but their identities have not been released. No caregiver was on site when the incident occurred, she said.
Neighbors said they heard what sounded like fighting before the two men fell.