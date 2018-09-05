ELLISTON, Va. — Two more protesters have taken to trees to block work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline in southwest Virginia.

The Roanoke Times reports two tree stands were erected early Wednesday near Elliston in Montgomery County. One is a wooden platform about 50 feet off the ground partly covered with plastic tarps.

The protesters are the latest in a series to scale trees along the route of the natural gas pipeline, which begins in West Virginia and runs through southwest Virginia before connecting with the more than 10,000-mile (16,000-kilometer) Transco pipeline system in Pittsylvania County. Some of the tree-sitters have faced charges or fines.

Pipeline officials couldn’t immediately be reached by the newspaper for comment.

