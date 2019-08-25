VIRGINIAA:

2 motorists charged in fatal crash on I-66

Two men have been charged with reckless driving in connection with an eight-vehicle crash Saturday that killed one person, injured six and shut down Interstate 66 for hours, Virginia State Police said Sunday.

According to police, the series of chain-reaction crashes occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-66, east of the exit for Route 28. The crash involved five sedans, an SUV, a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer that overturned, police said in a statement.

Police said a 2007 BMW was traveling west on I-66 when it hit a vehicle in front of it. The BMW then collided with a westbound tractor-trailer, which then hit several vehicles, including a Toyota Rav4, before overturning.

The Toyota ran off the right side of the highway, flipped over the Jersey wall, and burst into flames.

The driver of the Toyota was identified Sunday as Joseph M. Castellano, 28, of McLean; he died at the scene. His 28-year-old wife, whom police did not name, was flown to a D.C. trauma center where she is being treated for “life-threatening injuries,” state police said.

The driver of the BMW, Jonathyn R. Bland, 40, of Centreville, was transported to Reston Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He has been charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Shahbaz Singh, 34, of Fairfax, was transported to Reston Hospital for treatment of “serious, but nonlife threatening, injuries.” He also was charged with reckless driving. The tractor-trailer was loaded with water bottles, state police said.

Three other people suffered injuries — one of them “serious” in the crash.

— Paul Schwartzman