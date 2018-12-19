Police investigate the scene of an accident at 7th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue in which two pedestrians were struck by a bus at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

Two pedestrians were hit by a bus and critically injured Wednesday night along Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest Washington, District officials said.

Few details were available late Wednesday, but authorities responded to the scene at 9:40 p.m. at 7th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue, police and fire officials said.

Medics took two patients to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a tour bus, a fire department spokesman said.

The D.C. police major crash unit was investigating the cause of the crash. No further details were immediately available.