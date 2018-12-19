Two pedestrians were hit by a bus and critically injured Wednesday night along Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest Washington, District officials said.
Few details were available late Wednesday, but authorities responded to the scene at 9:40 p.m. at 7th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue, police and fire officials said.
Medics took two patients to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a tour bus, a fire department spokesman said.
The D.C. police major crash unit was investigating the cause of the crash. No further details were immediately available.