KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Police say a man and a woman were killed when the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel and struck a group of six people on the North Carolina coast.

Kitty Hawk police say on their Facebook page that six people were walking north on the southbound side of N.C. Highway 12 on Monday when the driver of the northbound pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the center line and hit the adults and a child.

Police said the man and woman were taken to a Norfolk, Virginia, hospital where they died. Authorities say the child was treated and released from a local hospital.

Neither the victims nor the driver have been identified. Police says charges are pending.

