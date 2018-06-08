ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police in Maryland say two people have been found dead in an overturned vehicle in the Little Patuxent River.

Howard County police tell news outlets that the two people were found in the vehicle in the Little Patuxent River on Friday. Preliminarily, police say it appears to investigators that the vehicle went off an overpass on Route 108 and landed in the water. It’s unclear how long the vehicle had been in the water.

A police news release says a pedestrian in the area spotted the vehicle and contacted police.

Police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn says the incident is not being related to the recent the Ellicott City flood.

