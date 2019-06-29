OXON HILL, Md. — A two-year-old child injured in a rush-hour crash just outside the nation’s capital has died.

A Maryland State Police release says the child was one of three people hospitalized in the three-car collision Friday evening.

Authorities say the child was in a Toyota that had been hit by a car that failed to slow for stopped traffic. The Toyota then struck the rear of another car. Responding troopers found the child unconscious and receiving medical attention from family members and a witness. The child died at a hospital.

Two other people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

All lanes of the Interstate 495 outer loop were closed for several hours as part of an ongoing investigation. Charges are pending, but authorities believe alcohol wasn’t a factor. No identities have been released.

