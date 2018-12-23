Emergency crews rescued a 2,000-pound horse named Bravo on Sunday after he fell in an abandoned cistern in Burtonsville.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service dug a trench next to the well and broke through a concrete and cinder-block wall so the horse could make his way out of the hole, spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Bravo was on a trail near the private stable where he boards when he slid into the hole, back legs first, Piringer said, until only his head was above ground.

Update - Sandy Spring Rd., Burtonsville, 2000 pound horse has been extricated & removed From collapse cistern, veterinarian examining animal now, all seems ok pic.twitter.com/mGsPzv5BrI — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018

About 30 Montgomery County rescue workers came to the scene, along with a specialty animal rescue team from Frederick.

The horse’s owner was also there to keep him calm, and a veterinarian helped sedate Bravo during the rescue.

Piringer said the rescue workers also brought straps to attempt to carry Bravo if they were unable to bust him out of the cistern. But their first plan worked.

“After about two hours, they were able to walk the horse out,” Piringer said. Bravo, he added, was uninjured: “The horse was just a little tired — and happy to be out of the hole.”