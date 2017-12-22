A family walked around their Crofton, Md., neighorhood as a major storm hit the region in January 2016. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

With Washington already enthralled by a long weekend that ends with Christmas Day, many sentimentalists and romantics may wonder whether it is too much to hope for even more: snow.

History can be a guide, and National Weather Service forecasters searched the Washington records, which go back to 1884. They said Thursday that snowfall here on Christmas Day is rare.

But not impossible. Measurable snow has fallen on the 25th nine times, the Weather Service said. And two of the three snowiest Christmas Days occurred as recently as the ’60s.

In the memories of many, the years 1962 (5.4 inches) and 1969 (4.3), remain alive as beacons of snowy hope.

But anyone longing for the snows of yesteryear, may not be satisfied with the meager fare offered by the Weather Service forecast: “slight chance of snow showers.”