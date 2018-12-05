BALTIMORE — The death earlier this year of a woman paralyzed in a 1997 shooting has been ruled a homicide.

Citing a Baltimore police release from Tuesday, news outlets report that the medical examiner’s office ruled 41-year-old Myeshia Nelson’s cause of death a homicide in mid-October.

Nelson was shot in the back in a vehicle in May 1997. Court records show that same year, the now-39-year-old Kavon Graves pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and a handgun violation. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 12 years suspended.

