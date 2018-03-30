It seemed almost impossible to confer too much meaning on the moon that rose over the Washington region Friday night, more than 99 percent full.

If it was not quite full Friday it obviously would be so Saturday, with vast significance for liturgical calendars that affect the lives of millions around the world.

It meant that Sunday would be Easter, which usually is the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox. It meant also that Saturday would be the first full day of the Jewish festival of Passover, which comes at the time of a spring full moon.

If that were not enough, it was a blue moon, so named not for its hue, but for its rarity as a second full moon in one month.