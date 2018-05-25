The recent heavy rain probably caused erosion responsible for a sinkhole on the North Lawn of the White House, the National Park Service says. (National Park Service)

It seemed to be a fairly simple sinkhole, but its location, on the grounds of the White House, gave it swift subterranean celebrity.

Discovered Sunday on the edge of the North Lawn, it looked like a caved-in section of turf, perhaps 3 feet by 4 feet. But its site, near the news briefing area, seemed selected for maximum media attention.

After excavating, the National Park Service said Friday that it had found an underground void, 6 to 8 inches in diameter.

Media tweets spoke of Washington’s proverbial swamp. But the Park Service gave the likely cause, more prosaically, as erosion resulting from recent heavy rains.

The Park Service said the void would be plugged with concrete, the hole filled with soil and gravel, and the sod replaced.