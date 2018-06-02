The body of a woman who had been missing since Wednesday’s flooding in central Virginia was found Saturday, the Madison County sheriff’s office said.

The discovery left one person still unaccounted for after the recent deluge.

Dan Eggleston, fire chief in Albemarle County, said a search would resume there Sunday for the last apparent flood victim, who vanished in a spot where almost a foot of rain fell. A third person had been found dead earlier in Albemarle.

Meanwhile, heavy rain fell late Friday and early Saturday in outlying parts of the Washington area, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Loudoun County recorded an inch, and two inches fell in many parts of Frederick County, Md.

Some flooding was reported Saturday in Prince George’s, Prince William and Stafford counties.