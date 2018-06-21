MARYLAND

Two vehicles hit, kill a pedestrian

A man was hit and killed by two vehicles Wednesday night near Joint Base Andrews in the Suitland area, Prince George’s County police said.

Two southbound vehicles hit the man in the 4900 block of Allentown Road about 9:35 p.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene. Officials were investigating.

Police: State trooper kills dog after attack

A large dog attacked a woman Thursday and was then shot dead by law enforcement officers in Southern Maryland, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 7:15 a.m. along Cherry Hill Road near Route 4 in Huntingtown, according to Maryland State Police. A trooper responded to calls from drivers about an animal.

The trooper found the dog attacking a 28-year-old woman “in an overgrown area” near the highway.

As the trooper got closer, he said, the dog moved aggressively toward him. The trooper shot the dog, which then ran.

The trooper helped the woman until emergency personnel arrived. She was taken to a hospital and airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Authorities said they found the dog not far from where it was shot.

In a statement, officials said, “In an attempt to apprehend the dog and prevent it from doing further harm to anyone, police on scene fired again, fatally wounding the animal.”

Authorities said the dog, a Dogo Argentino breed, belonged to the woman’s fiance.

— Dana Hedgpeth

House fire injures 3 in Gaithersburg

Three people, including two residents and a firefighter, were injured in a fire at a home in Gaithersburg, Md.

Roughly 90 firefighters helped battle the blaze, which broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday along the 9200 block of Oriole Place.

Part of the home collapsed, but firefighters had the flames under control in about 40 minutes, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the fire department.

One resident escaped by jumping from a second-story window before firefighters arrived. Another resident also got out of the burning home before firefighters arrived. Their conditions were not known.

A third person who lives at the home was not there at the time of the blaze, according to fire officials.

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries was not known. The cause of the fire was under investigation.