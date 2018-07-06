The end of Washington’s spell of consecutive 90-degree days came Friday with a high of only 89. But while daytime heat consumed our attention, our nights were quietly failing to cool down.

As of Friday night, Washington’s temperatures, as measured at Reagan National Airport, had not fallen below 80 degrees for 109 consecutive hours. It meant that homes, particularly those with poor air conditioning, or none at all could offer scant relief from the swelter of the day.

As for the heat wave, the seven successive days with readings of 90 or above, it began on June 29, and included one 97-degree day and more than one when heat and humidity joined to make outdoor activity seem suitable mainly for the reckless or daring.

Summer nights in the 70s seem part of the silent bargain many of us make with Washington weather, tolerating the inevitable sweat and scorch of the day in return for a bit of respite after dark.

But this week, it has been 80 or above since 8 a.m. Monday. Three full days passed without an hour below 80. As of late Friday, the mercury remained above 80 and a fourth full day without a reading in the 70s seemed possible.