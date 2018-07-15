THE DISTRICT

Anti-Semitic fliers left at homes

Anti-Semitic fliers were left in North Cleveland Park and Georgetown last week, according to D.C. police, who say they believe that they know who is responsible but also believe that the literature is protected under the First Amendment.

Brad Neumann, of North Cleveland Park, said he notified police and the Anti-Defamation League after finding a double-sided flier covered with anti-Semitic rhetoric on the steps leading to his home and the homes of some of his neighbors on Tuesday. Similar fliers were reported in Georgetown a day earlier. Police labeled the incidents as bias-related, said D.C. police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal, but will not pursue a criminal investigation.

Bilal said police believe that the same person was responsible for the fliers in both neighborhoods and have “identified the author/distributor, who has not been deemed a threat at this time.”

— Michael Brice-Saddler

MARYLAND

Man killed when vehicle flips in Prince George's

An unidentified man was killed late Saturday in Prince George’s County after the vehicle he was driving flipped over on Glenarden Parkway, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were investigating why the man’s vehicle left the road and hit a curb, causing it to flip, not far from the Glenarden police station off Martin Luther King Jr. highway.

— Michael S. Rosenwald

Woman killed by her own car in church parking lot

An 83-year-old woman died Sunday after her own vehicle rolled backward and struck her in a church parking lot in Boyds, Montgomery County Police said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials were called to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, at 19620 White Ground Road, just before 9 a.m., police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that Kathleen Virginia Howard, of Clovercrest Circle in Olney, was struck by her 2006 Lexus RX 330 in the church’s parking lot after it rolled backward.

Howard was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died, police said. The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

VIRGINIA

Two die, two injured in parkway crash

Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash early Sunday morning on the Fairfax County Parkway, according to a Fairfax County Police release.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2004 Acura MDX was traveling north on the parkway near Walnut Branch Road about 2 a.m. when the driver lost control and veered off the road, police said. Tonnisha McCoy, 21, of Sterling, and Joselyn Herndon, 23, of Reston, were pronounced dead at the scene.

At least one other vehicle was on the scene during the incident and the driver stayed when officers arrived, police said. Detectives believe that speed and alcohol may have factored in the crash.

Police are searching for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information.

Search ends for two missing boaters

The Coast Guard said it suspended its search for two boaters who disappeared on the James River after a collision between a recreational boat and an oyster barge.

The collision occurred Saturday in the Portsmouth area, and the search was suspended at 12:35 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard said. Four people were rescued from the boat.

The Coast Guard said it searched more than 200 square miles.