THE DISTRICT

Man found fatally shot in Anacostia area

A District man was found fatally shot in the Anacostia area Saturday morning, and police on Sunday were asking the public for help finding the man’s car.

The victim was identified as Michael Miller, 37, of Southeast Washington. He was discovered lying in an alley in the 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue SE about 9:15 a.m.

Police are looking for Miller’s dark gray 2007 Lexus IS 250, a four-door sedan with the D.C. license plate FN 2337. Anyone with information about the car or Miller’s death is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, or text the department’s tip line by sending a message to 50411.

— Tom Jackman

Arrest made in homicide near pool

Bernard McKinney, a 17-year-old District resident, has been arrested and charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the June 11 slaying of a Northern Virginia man whose family said he was installing a security system at a pool in Northeast Washington.

Daymond Chicas, 24, of Manassas, was shot in the 300 block of 50th Street near Kelly Miller Pool. His family told Fox 5 News he was a contractor installing a surveillance system, and that children ran off with his cellphone. Chicas chased them, and was shot as he returned to the pool, his family said.

— Tom Jackman

Stabbing victim in Southeast is identified

Police are searching for the killer of a District woman who was found stabbed to death inside a residence in Southeast Washington Thursday afternoon.

Lusharone Nicholson, 44, of Southeast, was identified as the victim by D.C. police. The department said she was found about 1:19 p.m. in a residence in the 1500 block of 19th Street.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, or text the department’s tip line by sending a message to 50411.

— Tom Jackman

MARYLAND

Germantown sinkhole disrupts traffic

A large sinkhole opened up on a Montgomery County thoroughfare this weekend, fire officials said Sunday, causing traffic disruptions.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said in a tweet that authorities had stopped traffic in both directions of Father Hurley Boulevard between Middlebrook Road and Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown. County officials advised drivers to find alternative routes and expect slowdowns.

— Faiz Siddiqui