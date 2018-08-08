Valor, one of the two eaglets born this year in the nest in the National Arboretum, apparently contracted a West Nile virus infection, and was euthanized, authorities said. (Dan Rauch/D.C. Department of Energy and Environment)

Valor, the young bald eagle that fell from its next at the National Arboretum, and was beset by health problems, has been euthanized.

“The lack of improvement in Valor’s neurologic symptoms after a week of aggressive supportive care led us to the decision to humanely end Valor’s suffering before his condition deteriorated further,” a wildlife rehabilitator said Tuesday.

As symbols of the nation and of the resurgence in the bald eagle population, Valor and relatives had been closely followed through video monitoring of their nest, and they had become avian celebrities, in Washington and beyond. Many have invested hopes in the continuing survival of the city’s resident eagles.

But Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research, Inc. a nonprofit rehabilitator of wild birds, said it had learned on Monday that Valor had tested positive for West Nile disease, and said that may have explained the young eagle’s deterioration.

Valor had been taken to Tri-State, in Delaware, after it fell from its nest last month and was found on the ground about six blocks away in Northeast Washington.

In describing the eagle’s health problems, Tri-State said West Nile virus infections in birds need not be fatal.

But it described a series of symptoms that did not seem to be responding to treatment.

Valor remained slow to respond to stimuli, and showed no appetite. Refusing to be fed by hand or to eat on its own, it had to be force-fed, the rehabilitator said.

In addition, it was “extremely lethargic” and had tremors of the head and body. Those are signs of advancing West Nile disease, the rehabilitator said.

Recovery was highly unlikely, the group said, even to the extent needed for life at an educational facility.

“Subjecting him to further treatment, handling, and captivity and prolonging his suffering would have been inhumane and contrary to our principles as wildlife rehabilitators,” the group said.

According to the group that has provided live video footage of the arboretum eagles, the bird was euthanized Tuesday.

“Words are not enough to convey the sadness we are feeling for the loss of our precious eaglet, Valor.” the DC Arboretum Nest Cam Project said on its website Tuesday. The nestcams are provided by the American Eagle Foundation, a non profit which protects and cares for eagles.

Valor had fallen July 26 from its perch in the Arboretum, where it had made its appearance earlier this year as one of two eaglets born this year to eagle parents dubbed Mr. President and The First Lady.

When Valor fell, the organization said “none of us knew he was ill.”

In addition to West Nile, the organization said, other factors may have contributed to the eaglet’s rapid decline. They might be discovered by a necropsy, it said.