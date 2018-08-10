Of August’s first 10 days, the last seven have been at least 90 degrees, yet signs exist that our summer has started to wane.

It was not just that the Washington Redskins played their first exhibition football game of the season Thursday night. Or that stores are advertising back-to-school sales. Or that Labor Day, which once seemed only a vague and distant date, separated from us by a long stretch of dreamy, drowsy hours, is only a little more than three weeks away.

On Saturday, August will be more than a third gone. With Friday’s end, 50 days had passed since the Summer solstice. With the 50 that came before June 21, they were the year’s 100 longest.

Now they are over; two minutes of light vanish each day.

A college student seemed in a Twitter post to have the sense of a season’s approaching end.

“Summer,” she wrote, “flew by waaaay too quick.”