So far this summer, Washington has not made much heat history, but we have had our share of hot days. Saturday, for example, was our eighth successive day of 90 degrees or higher.

The eight-day hot streak, or heat wave if you like, is the longest of the year, one day longer than the seven-day stretch in the 90s that started June 29 and ran through July 5.

Perhaps our recent spell in the above-normal zone could be categorized as relatively benign as those things go. None of the eight days was hotter than 94.

Over the period, the average high temperature was 91.5 degrees, suggesting a degree of tolerability not always found when the heat is on in Washington.

Another indication that summer has withheld its worst from Washington is the year’s high reading. That was 98 degrees, recorded July 16. It was hot, nine degrees above normal, but at a time when much of the world is setting records, it probably will not win us much weather sympathy.