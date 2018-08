TT Crash. I-95 SB past VA-294 (Ex 158). PW Co, VA. All southbound lanes are blocked. Delays appx 4 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) August 20, 2018

Southbound Interstate 95 is closed in Virginia after a tractor-trailer crash, authorities said.

At around 2:20 p.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program tweeted that I-95 southbound was closed in Prince William County at Exit 158, or Route 294, because of a tractor-trailer crash.

All southbound lanes were blocked, the tweet said, and delays stretched about four miles.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.