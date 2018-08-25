For Saturday, the word used by many people around the Washington area was “perfect.” It was a day to do almost anything outdoors, except perhaps perspire.

It was not a day to deploy that meteorological term often used to convey a sense of summertime torment. Saturday in Washington was no day for the heat index.

Computing the fear-inducing index was of course not beyond the power of arithmetic. But Saturday’s index scarcely differed from the actual temperature, and the actual temperature seemed balmy and benign.

At Reagan National Airport, the day’s high temperature was 82 degrees. At 3 p.m., with the thermometer reading 82, the heat index was also 82 degrees.

In practical terms, that means dry air enveloped us. Easily able to sop up moisture, it ensured that any number of physical tasks or activities could be characterized by the phrase “no sweat.”

At a time when many can see far enough ahead to spot the signs of summer’s end, almost every day becomes a kind of landmark. Saturday was one.

It was the last Saturday in August. Meteorologists consider summer to consist of June, July and August. So a case can be made for describing Saturday as the last Saturday of summer.

If so, it was a fine way to conclude our series of summer Saturdays. Devoid of the haze that typifies so many summer days, the skies seemed a clear, crisp blue. Amid white clouds at upper levels, it was a blue deep enough to suggest the crispness of October.

It was a glorious day for the procession of the World Youth Day cross along the Mall, where the grass sparkled.

It was a day for people to take to their keyboards and proclaim its awesomeness and perfection, often with photos to prove it

Thermally, Washington was far from Phoenix, where it was 100, or Dallas, where it was 97, or St. Louis, where it was 95. But the Weather Service does expect the 90s to return here as soon as Monday.