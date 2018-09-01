By many measures and milestones, this is the end of summer. For meteorologists, the three hot months that make up the warm weather season came to a close Friday, with the end of August.

For many of us, summer by tradition, if not temperature, ends after Labor Day. So if summer has not formally departed, it may be only a matter of hours.

Besides being the last day of meteorologists’ summer, Friday was, perhaps appropriately, the last day of our latest heat wave. By many standards, three consecutive 90-degree days are needed for an official heat wave.

On Friday, the mercury touched 90 at Reagan National Airport, extending that latest heat wave to five days.

But Saturday’s official high was not quite high enough. At 89, it came close, but standards must be maintained.

Overall, August was a hot month, with an average temperature of 81 degrees, 2.9 degrees above normal.

Nevertheless, it seemed largely free of the blistering heat that can make life miserable in the metropolitan area.

Never in August did the mercury in Washington climb as high as 95 degrees. On four occasions the daily high did reach 94.

From June 1 to August 31, the hottest day here was 98 degrees. That was weeks ago, on July 16.

So far, this has been a wet year, with more than 40 inches of precipitation. August made its contribution with 5.19 inches, well above average. Friday topped things off with 0.3 inches. On Saturday, September started in the same soggy tradition, with .34 inches as of 5 p.m.

Skies on Saturday seemed sometimes blue with promise, but sometimes gray with menace. It made for memorable sights. On Friday and Saturday, Washington and the National Park Service celebrated the 100th anniversary of Anacostia Park.

In the morning bicyclists marked the occasion with a ride on the trail that follows the river.

But later, a tweet was posted showing what appeared to be an effort by a U.S. Park Police officer and the officer’s assigned animal companion to find shelter from the storm.

Showing a photo of a quadruped under canvas, the tweet said: “You can fit a horse in a tent”