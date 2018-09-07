MARYLAND

Snake found in student's desk

A student found an unlikely surprise in her elementary school desk this week: a three-foot blacksnake.

The snake was resting on top of notebooks in the fourth-grader’s desk Thursday at Overlook Elementary in Linthicum, Md., officials said.

The desks have an opening under the tabletop where students keep supplies. When the girl leaned down to put something in her desk, a school official said, she saw the snake.

Calmly, she told the teacher, “There’s a snake in my desk.”

According to Bob Mosier, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County school system, the teacher evacuated the room, and none of the children appeared alarmed.

A janitor and a school volunteer carried the snake outside and threw it over a fence into a wooded area. Blacksnakes are not venomous.

It isn’t clear how the snake got into the classroom. There are woods and a park around the school.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Man pleads guilty in brother's death

An Alexandria man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after a fistfight led to the accidental death of his brother, city officials said in a news release.

During the March 25 fight, Brian Cruz-Segovia, now 24, punched 28-year-old Nelson Roberto Cruz in the face — knocking him unconscious.

The brothers were inside their apartment in the 2200 block of North Beauregard Street when an argument broke out, police said. Cruz fell as a result of the punch and suffered head trauma that led to his death.

Cruz-Segovia was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but three suspended, as well as five years of supervised probation and a payment of $5,000 for funeral expenses.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

Police have identified a 36-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday as she walked along Arlington Boulevard, outside a crosswalk, in Falls Church.

Dayssy Avalo of Falls Church was trying to cross near Graham Road when she was struck by a vehicle headed westbound on Arlington Boulevard. The driver stayed on the scene, according to Fairfax County police.

— Dana Hedgpeth