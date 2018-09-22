An EF-2 tornado in Chesterfield County, Va., on Sept. 17 was one of 10 spawned in the state that day by Hurricane Florence remnants, officials said. (National Weather Service)

Ten tornadoes were spawned in Virginia last week by the remnants of Hurricane Florence, the National Weather Service said. It appeared to be one of the larger single-day tornado outbreaks on record in the state.

One fatality was reported as the most powerful of the Sept. 17 twisters destroyed a warehouse in the Midlothian area of Chesterfield County, according to the Weather Service.

That twister reached EF-2, or significant, intensity, with top winds estimated at 125 mph.

Three other tornadoes were rated EF-1, or moderate. One touched down in Hanover County, with top winds estimated at 105 mph. Another was in Chesterfield County, with 100 mph winds. A third EF-1 twister touched down in Richmond and went into Henrico County with 95 mph winds.

Most of the 10 tornadoes were in the Richmond area. Damage mostly involved snapped or uprooted trees, but some structural damage was also reported.