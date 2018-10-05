The number of West Nile virus cases diagnosed in the District, Virginia and Maryland so far this year is far more than last year, and two deaths have been reported, according to federal data.

As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed 35 Virginia cases. The deaths were reported there.

Mosquitoes, which transmit the virus, thrive in rainy weather, and this year has been particularly wet.

Last year, 13 cases were diagnosed in Virginia, with one death. In Maryland, 30 infections have been reported this year, compared with six last year. The District reported 10 infections, compared with four last year.

Most infected people show no symptoms, the CDC said.