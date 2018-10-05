Something happened on Thursday in Washington that may become the last event of its kind — for a few months, anyway.

On Thursday, our temperature reached 90 degrees. The records show that after Oct. 11, our 90-degree days hibernate, no longer producing perspiration until next spring. Historically, the earliest it’s ever been 90 degrees is March 22.

Thursday made a major contribution to the sense among many in D.C. that summer might never end. Even the autumn equinox and the advent of October have proved enough to liberate us from the torpid embrace of warm weather.

Last month did little to dispel the notion of never-ending heat. The month included five consecutive days in the 90s, which helped lift September’s average temperature to 4.4 degrees above normal.

And it has been humid. Sticky. Close. Cloying. Most days have seemed the moist antithesis of autumn, with its image of bracing crispness and dry crackle.