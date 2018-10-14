MARYLAND

Leggett endorses Jealous in campaign

After hesitating for months, Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett (D) has endorsed Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous.

But Leggett says he will not campaign “against” Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, whom he counts as a personal friend and as a supporter of Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction.

Leggett, a former state Democratic Party chair, said in an interview that he announced he was supporting the entire Democratic ticket at a fundraiser in Kensington hosted Saturday by Democratic county council candidate Gabe Albornoz.

The executive had said in July that he wasn’t ready to endorse Jealous because of concerns about how the Democratic nominee’s stances on taxes and school funding would affect Montgomery, a liberal county of about 1 million people whose per capita income is among the highest in the state.

He said that although Jealous is “still evaluating on the tax things,” the candidate has softened his position on school-funding formulas and has indicated he will honor any deal the state negotiates to land Amazon’s HQ2.

“We worked the differences out with Ben and I feel satisfied where we are,” Leggett said Sunday. “Many Democrats are probably wiping their brows and saying, ‘Thank you.’”

Jennifer Barrios

Man crashes into tractor-trailer, dies

An 89-year old motorist died Friday after his car crashed into a tractor-trailer in Annapolis, authorities said.

The Annapolis police identified the motorist Saturday as Ralph Reeder of Annapolis.

They said he was driving east in the 1700 block of West Street at about 9 a.m. Thursday when he moved into the westbound lanes and struck the cab of the truck.

The tractor-trailer was facing east in the westbound lanes, as it backed into a business.

— Martin Weil

Bear cub is back to woods, bucket-free

Wildlife officials in Maryland tracked a black bear cub for three days to tranquilize it and remove a bucket that had gotten stuck on its head.

The Cumberland Times-News reported Sunday the 100-pound cub was freed near the Wisp Resort in McHenry, Md., during an autumn festival.

The Wildlife and Heritage Service of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post that onlookers at the resort were giddy to see the cub returned to the nearby woods.

— Associated Press