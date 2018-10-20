This year, the day fell on Saturday, so humans could hang out at home , while at Washington’s National Zoo, the animal whose special day it was could hang upside down, from trees and branches, as per usual.

It was International Sloth Day, created in 2010 by a wildlife conservation organization. A purpose of the day is to increase awareness about sloths’ lives and locales.

Sloth Day is celebrated Oct. 20, and this year, because it coincided with the weekend, many in hectic Washington had a chance to slacken their pace, nap on the couch and commune, perhaps, with their inner sloths.

Sloths, of course, may be the spirit animal of the slow-moving. Moving slowly is what sloths do daily, but it was not known how many in Washington reflected on that connection Saturday.

To mark the day, the zoo tweeted a photo of a resident sloth named Vlad and invited the public to hang out with him.

