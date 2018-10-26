It was a wet Friday night in the District, as suited a wet year. With rain expected into Saturday, it appeared that 2018 had become the Washington area’s second-wettest year since 1948.

Meanwhile, the branches of the District government that are responsible for coping with wetness in one of its most potentially frustrating forms were scheduled Friday to hold what they called a “dry run.”

The description, adopted without apparent irony, was given to the practice session in which the city’s snow team, according to an announcement, readied itself for “every aspect of the District’s snow and ice operations.”

On a gray day, in which rain loomed, plow drivers were to “drive their routes,” checking for obstacles that could arise during actual snowfall, according to the announcement.

Meanwhile, the rain: By 10 p.m. the National Weather Service had measured enough to bring the District’s precipitation total for 2018 to 52.02 inches. The 1948 total was 57.54 inches. As the rain continued overnight Friday, enough had fallen so that except for 2003 and its 60.83 inches of precipitation, this had been the wettest year since 1948.