THE DISTRICT

Firefighter, two others injured in blaze

Three people, including a firefighter, were injured after a two-alarm fire at an apartment in Southeast Washington.

The fire began around 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue SE near the Congress Heights Metro stop on the first floor of a three-story apartment building.

Several people had to be rescued using ladders, fire officials said. The blaze was heavy on the first floor and spread to the second and third floors.

Two people were taken to a hospital. Both were in stable condition, fire officials said, and a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Thirteen residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Man charged in Halloween slaying

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a slaying that happened earlier this week in Fort Washington, Md.

Prince George’s County police said Lindsay Jeffries of Lorton, Va., is charged with first- and second-degree murder. Police said he is being held without bond.

Police said an initial investigation found that Jeffries got into an argument with Jeffrey Hunter, 57, of Fort Washington, Md., just after 8 p.m. on Halloween in the 9100 block of Friar Road. Police did not say what the two men, who knew each other, were arguing about.

When officers arrived at the home, Hunter had been shot, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Young polar bears debut at Baltimore zoo

They’re white and weigh more than 400 pounds — and seem to have plenty of energy.

The two young polar bears who made their public debut Thursday at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore are named Neva and Amelia Gray. A zoo video shows them playing with a ball, climbing rocks and swimming in their enclosure.

The bears are half sisters, and both are almost 2 years old.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man sentenced to 50 years in infant's death

A former day-care operator in Rockville was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday on his conviction in the death of a 6-month-old girl under his care.

Kia Divband, 37, who had run “Little Dreamers” day-care center in the basement of his Rockville home, had gone to trial twice in Montgomery County Circuit Court. The first proceeding ended in a hung jury.

The second one, in September, concluded with a jury convicting Divband of first-degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree assault and other counts for injuries inflicted on Millie Lilliston. The panel acquitted him of second-degree felony murder. Prosecutors said Divband shook and squeezed the girl.

—Dan Morse

VIRGINIA

Ex-sheriff's deputy charged with assault

A former sheriff’s deputy in Virginia has been charged with simple assault of an inmate at a local jail, officials said.

Tenzin Kunkyab, 33, a former deputy for the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office, was charged Thursday after an investigation by Fairfax County Police.

Kunkyab, of Fairfax County, allegedly physically assaulted an inmate Dec. 20, 2017, at the Fairfax County jail. A warrant was issued Thursday for Kunkyab’s arrest, and he turned himself in to authorities. He was released on his own recognizance.

The sheriff’s office said Kunkyab, who had been with the department for two years, resigned in February.

— Dana Hedgpeth