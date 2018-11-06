THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot

in Northeast

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in a courtyard of a housing complex in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Dewayne Weaver of Southeast. A police report says he was found shortly before 7 p.m. in the 300 block of 50th Street NE, suffering from multiple gunshots.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man charged for firing at Pr. George's police

A Maryland man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a police officer in Prince George’s County Monday, authorities said Tuesday.

On Monday at around 2:30 p.m., detectives were in the 6000 block of Maxwell Drive investigating a car-theft ring when they saw 25-year-old Tywan Jackson of Fort Washington get into a stolen vehicle with a gun, county police said in a statement.

When police moved to arrest Jackson, he shot an officer through the windshield before police returned fire, striking him, the statement said. No officers were injured.

Jackson remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to the statement, and was charged with attempted first-degree murder, firearm charges and auto theft, among other counts. A weapon recovered from the vehicle Jackson entered was reported stolen in July, the statement said.

Officers Brandon Westfall and Brendan Strokes were involved in the shooting, police said; Westfall is a two-year veteran of the department, and Stokes is a one-year veteran. The officers are on routine administrative leave pending outcome of an investigation of the shooting, according to police.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

2 killed in Woodbridge area collision with bus

Two men were killed Monday night in Prince William County in a collision between a car and a commuter bus, the county police said.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Smoketown Road in the Woodbridge area of the county.

Two of the occupants of the Toyota Corolla — the driver and a passenger — died at the scene, police said.

They were identified as Pablo Enrique Angulo, 24, of Woodbridge, who was driving the car, and Prince Arthur, 19, also of Woodbridge, who was a passenger in the back seat. A passenger in the front seat of the car, a 21-year-old man from Woodbridge, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the bus driver, a 31-year-old man, was not injured. The bus was described by police as a regional commuter bus without passengers. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

— Martin Weil and Dana Hedgpeth