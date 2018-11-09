CLOSED EVERYWHERE

Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts Most banks closed. No mail delivery except

for Express Mail Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District and Fairfax County.

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia Traffic, parking Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement, except along the DC Streetcar route. Meters not enforced in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the Prince George’s Department of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted on Interstates 66 and 395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and City of Alexandria. Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day, to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed. Yard and trim collections only in Prince George’s County; bulk trash collected on next scheduled day. Regular trash collection elsewhere. Landfills open except for Anne Arundel and Frederick. Regular municipal collections in Arlington, Fairfax and City of Alexandria. No collections in Fairfax City; Monday pickups on Tuesday. Landfills open. Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Open at owner’s discretion. Open. Schools Closed. Closed in Calvert and Prince George’s. Open elsewhere. Closed in Arlington, Prince William County, and City of Alexandria. Open elsewhere. Libraries One library open in each of the eight wards. Go to dclibrary.org for information. Closed in Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s. Open elsewhere. Open in City of Alexandria. Closed elsewhere on Monday. Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail operates from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a Saturday schedule; off-peak fares. Metrobus is on a supplemental Saturday schedule with some post-midnight trips canceled.

●MetroAccess regular service; subscription trips canceled.

●Ride On is on a specified modified holiday schedule.

●DASH and The Bus have regular service.

●CUE is on a modified weekday schedule.

●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.

●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 55, 77, and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.

●PRTC Omniride and VRE have no service.● ●

●Loudoun Bus has reduced service.●

●MARC is on an “R” schedule for all three lines.●

●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 on a weekend/ holiday schedule only.