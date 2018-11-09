CLOSED EVERYWHERE
|Banks
|Federal government offices
|Post offices
|Courts
|Most banks closed.
|No mail delivery except
for Express Mail
|Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District and Fairfax County.
VARIED RESTRICTIONS
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement, except along the DC Streetcar route.
|Meters not enforced in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the Prince George’s Department of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on Interstates 66 and 395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and City of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day, to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|Yard and trim collections only in Prince George’s County; bulk trash collected on next scheduled day. Regular trash collection elsewhere. Landfills open except for Anne Arundel and Frederick.
|Regular municipal collections in Arlington, Fairfax and City of Alexandria. No collections in Fairfax City; Monday pickups on Tuesday. Landfills open.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed in Calvert and Prince George’s. Open elsewhere.
|Closed in Arlington, Prince William County, and City of Alexandria. Open elsewhere.
|Libraries
|One library open in each of the eight wards. Go to dclibrary.org for information.
|Closed in Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s. Open elsewhere.
|Open in City of Alexandria. Closed elsewhere on Monday.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES
●Metrorail operates from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a Saturday schedule; off-peak fares. Metrobus is on a supplemental Saturday schedule with some post-midnight trips canceled.
●MetroAccess regular service; subscription trips canceled.
●Ride On is on a specified modified holiday schedule.
●DASH and The Bus have regular service.
●CUE is on a modified weekday schedule.
●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.
●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 55, 77, and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.
●PRTC Omniride and VRE have no service.● ●
●Loudoun Bus has reduced service.●
●MARC is on an “R” schedule for all three lines.●
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 on a weekend/ holiday schedule only.