THE DISTRICT

Obstruction charge is filed in girl's slaying

A woman who police say knows several of the five suspects charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson in July was charged Tuesday with obstruction of justice.

An arrest affidavit says Quanisha Ramsuer, 25, of Southeast Washington repeatedly lied to police and prosecutors, and under oath to grand jurors, who were trying to identify four masked gunmen who opened fire in a courtyard in Clay Terrace, striking the girl in the back.

The affidavit says Ramsuer claimed to not know potential suspects even though she grew up in the same Wellington Park neighborhood and followed many on social media. Police have said they believe a motive for the shooting was a dispute between Wellington Park and Clay Terrace crews. Police have said Makiyah was not the intended target, though she was the only victim who died. She was clutching a $5 bill for an ice cream truck when she was shot.

— Peter Hermann

Md. man is charged in fatal shooting in NE

A 20-year-old Maryland man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in May in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

David H. Beale of Greenbelt was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police said the shooting occurred about 9:50 p.m. May 7 in the 800 block of Oglethorpe Street NE, near the Maryland line. Police said that two victims were shot and that one died. The slain man was identified as George Johnson Jr., 43, of Northeast Washington.

The shooting took place in front of a house on a residential street. A police report said an officer heard several gunshots and rushed to the scene. The report said that two vehicles were damaged by bullets and that one bullet went into a home through bedroom and dining room windows.

— Peter Hermann

Jury convicts man in 2016 murder case

A 20-year-old D.C. man was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday in a fatal shooting that followed a robbery in 2016, prosecutors said.

Kenneth Adams shot and killed 21-year-old Dante Kinard near 19th Street and Benning Road NE in February 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said in a statement. On Feb. 15, 2016, Adams and two others robbed a woman and “threatened her brother would be next,” authorities said. The woman’s brother later confronted Adams. On Feb. 19, 2016, Adams fired multiple times at the woman’s brother, but he was not hurt. Instead, the gunfire killed Kinard, who was part of a group with the woman’s brother, the statement said.

On Monday, Adams was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and a weapons charge in a jury trial, prosecutors said. Adams has been incarcerated since he was arrested in 2016.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Norfolk joins cities saying 'no' to scooters

Norfolk has joined the growing ranks of U.S. cities saying “no” to scooters, impounding hundreds owned by one of the nation’s largest operators.

The coastal city has impounded 560 Bird scooters since the company opened shop, unannounced, in late August.

“We are keeping the scooters locked in a secure facility,” city spokeswoman Lori Crouch said, where they will remain until Bird pays fines and storage fees.

Bird has been known for entering U.S. markets unannounced — similar to Uber and other transportation start-ups. The company’s rationale has been that if there are no regulations prohibiting their operations, there is no harm in launching without permission.

— Luz Lazo