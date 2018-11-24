MARYLAND

32 displaced after

Laurel apartment fire

Eleven families were displaced by an apartment building fire early Saturday in Laurel, fire authorities said.

The fire broke out about 12:45 a.m. at a three-story building in the 800 block of Kay Court, said Mark Brady, a spokesman with Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

The fire started in the attic, near a utility room on the top floor of the building.

The cause has yet to be determined.

Thirty-two people, including six children, were safely evacuated from the apartment complex, Brady said.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross provided the families with funds for clothing and lodging at local hotels.

Volunteers will follow up with them next week to help with their recovery, said Paul Carden, regional disaster program officer with the American Red Cross National Capital Region.

— Samantha Schmidt